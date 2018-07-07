Famous fans and fairweather supporters unite to cheer on England

The beer and wine is chilling, the retro shirts donned, and the face paint applied – England fans across the country are displaying their patriotism as the national team look to book a cherished World Cup semi-final place with victory over Sweden. Supporters slapped the sunscreen on and sought out giant screens to watch the game communally, while others contented themselves with a spot on the sofa in readiness. On streets across the land St George’s flags and bunting fluttered in the breeze, while chants of “three lions on a shirt” could be heard at regular intervals.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Comedian Frank Skinner, one of those responsible for the song which has been reprised this year as the unofficial anthem of the England football team, was among those demonstrating his excitement – uploading a video of himself dancing to the track with his shirt over his head. Former England captain David Beckham shared the optimistic mood of the nation with his own message to supporters.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said simply: “It’s coming home. It’s coming home.” Not everyone was convinced though, including former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher. He responded to his audience bellowing the popular refrain in typically dry fashion, telling them: “It’s f****** not.”

Elsewhere the expectation of an England quarter-final victory mixed with scorching temperatures in the high 20s as supporters clamoured for a spot underneath the huge screen on Brighton Beach.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.