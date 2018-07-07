Fifteen dead and 50 missing as heavy floods hit Japan

Torrential rainfall and flooding has battered a widespread area of south-western Japan, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 50 missing, according to reports. As the death toll climbed from the rainfall, which began earlier this week, Okayama prefecture said a man caught in a landslide had been pronounced dead. Kyodo news service reported another death in a landslide in Hiroshima, which set off a fire, while the body of a child was found in a flooded area.

Residential buildings were damaged by a landslide in Hiroshima prefecture Credit: Kyodo News/AP

Among the missing were five people who were buried when housing collapsed, also in Hiroshima prefecture. In Ehime prefecture, a woman was found dead on the second floor of a home hit by a landslide, Kyodo said. Yamaguchi prefecture, another area hit by the heavy rain, alerted people to heed evacuation warnings and act quickly.

Katsura river in Kyoto Credit: Yosuke Mizuno/Kyodo News/AP