Football-mad bride watches England game while renewing vows

Nadine Hanlon did not let renewing her wedding vows stop her from watching England’s World Cup quarter-final victory, saying: “I love the man, but football comes first.”

Wearing a full wedding dress, Mrs Hanlon, 43, and husband Lee, 40, were joined by their family and friends for a traditional wedding breakfast in Doncaster, with a big screen showing the match right next to the top table.

The couple and the rest of their wedding party celebrated England’s first goal as they watched the first half of the game in the bar at the Regent Hotel in the town centre.

But they started their wedding breakfast during half-time, so watched the second half on a big screen and cheered England’s 2-0 victory during the main course.