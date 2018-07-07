Four in hospital after running of the bulls in Pamplona

A man who was gored and three others who were trampled in the first running of the bulls of this year’s San Fermin festival have been taken to hospital in Pamplona, officials said.

Among those receiving medical treatment is a 20-year-old Canadian man with mild traumatic injuries, officials from the Navarra regional government said.

The other men are Spanish and include a 38-year-old who was gored and a 40-year-old who sustained serious traumatic injuries.