In Pictures: Joy for England fans as Three Lions secure World Cup semi-final place

England fans across the land are celebrating after the Three Lions breezed past Sweden to secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

Fans arrive to watch the match at Luna Beach Cinema, Brighton. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Supporters spent the afternoon in bars and even on the beach cheering on England, as goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw Gareth Southgate’s men home.

Fans celebrate the final whistle in Peterborough

Drinks were thrown in the sunshine as England dominate proceedings in Samara. The last time England were in the semi-final of a major tournament was during the 1996 European Championship when they were the host nation, but once again lost to Germany.

England flags were prominently displayed. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

For many this was the first time they saw the Three Lions reach the last four of the World Cup, so it was no surprise how exuberant the celebrations were.

Fans watch the game at the Rose & Crown pub, in Wimbledon Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

Fans in Sheffield celebrate the opening goal

Fans react to a near miss in Wimbledon, south London Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

Due to the number of fans watching, many streets were left empty during the match, only becoming populated at full-time when people went out to celebrate.

The Rose and Crown pub in Wimbledon erupted as England scored their first goal Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

There were early nerves – but they quickly turned to joy Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

Aided by the sunshine across the country, many outdoor screens were popular as the population made use of the weather for the occasion. Fans packed in front of huge screens at Wireless festival, making it a popular show for the attendees.

Even at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, north London, England fans were glued to the game Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

Football-mad bride Nadine Hanlon cheers as England score during the renewal of her vows to husband Lee Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Fans react to England’s second goal from Dele Alli while watching the game in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Star Casino in Sydney Credit: Ryan Wilkinson/PA

Ill-timed weddings were interrupted from north to south, with guests finding any way possible to watch proceedings and requested vicars to speed up to ensure no action was missed.

Tennis fans watch the quarter final on their iPads and phones at Wimbledon Credit: Steve Paston/PA(