- ITV Report
-
In Pictures: Joy for England fans as Three Lions secure World Cup semi-final place
England fans across the land are celebrating after the Three Lions breezed past Sweden to secure a place in the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.
Supporters spent the afternoon in bars and even on the beach cheering on England, as goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli saw Gareth Southgate’s men home.
- Fans celebrate the final whistle in Peterborough
Drinks were thrown in the sunshine as England dominate proceedings in Samara.
The last time England were in the semi-final of a major tournament was during the 1996 European Championship when they were the host nation, but once again lost to Germany.
For many this was the first time they saw the Three Lions reach the last four of the World Cup, so it was no surprise how exuberant the celebrations were.
- Fans in Sheffield celebrate the opening goal
Due to the number of fans watching, many streets were left empty during the match, only becoming populated at full-time when people went out to celebrate.
Aided by the sunshine across the country, many outdoor screens were popular as the population made use of the weather for the occasion.
Fans packed in front of huge screens at Wireless festival, making it a popular show for the attendees.
Ill-timed weddings were interrupted from north to south, with guests finding any way possible to watch proceedings and requested vicars to speed up to ensure no action was missed.