It was an accident, says Sinn Fein MEP who liked rude tweet about DUP leader

A Sinn Fein MEP who liked an offensive tweet about DUP leader Arlene Foster has insisted it was an accident.

The tweet compared Mrs Foster to US president Donald Trump and labelled her “hateful, racist, bigoted” and “an orange c***”.

Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan liked the tweet on Friday night which claimed Mrs Foster was to visit Scotland for an Orange Order parade to mark the Twelfth of July.

The tweet read: “So Arlene Foster is going to Scotland for the 12th next week, AND Donald Trump’s heading there the same week?

“Typical, isn’t it? You wait all year for a hateful, racist, bigoted Orange c*** and then two of them come along at once.”