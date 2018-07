The victim was a front-seat passenger in the single-vehicle collision at Gibbstown, Navan, at 4am on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man has died in a car crash in Co Meath.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardai are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.