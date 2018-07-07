Novichok poisonings: Investigators scour Wiltshire to locate contaminated item

Forensic investigators will continue to comb for clues in Wiltshire after the latest Novichok poisonings – as police are expected to remain in the county for weeks to come. Salisbury and nearby Amesbury are being scoured for traces of the potentially deadly nerve agent after Dawn Sturgess, 44, and her partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, were taken ill last Saturday. Both fell ill after “handling a contaminated item” and remain in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said. Investigators wearing camouflage protective clothing entered the John Baker House assisted-living accommodation in Salisbury, where mother-of-three Ms Sturgess lives, after they took a sample from the outside of the building on Friday.

A police officer stands in front of screens erected in Rollestone Street, Salisbury Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Other sites visited by the couple in the lead-up to their hospitalisation are also being looked at, as detectives piece together a timeline of the couple’s movements. Officers have spoken to several key witnesses, and are trawling through more than 1,300 hours of CCTV which has been collected so far. Those in camouflage at John Baker House were followed in by two others, one of whom was taking pictures, as they began combing for the deadly substance. They took a swab from the exterior of the building on Rollestone Street, which is now under a heavy cordon and lined by forensic tents. There was also a heavy operational presence at Mr Rowley’s flat, where they were both taken ill. Incident response vehicles and fire engines joined police at his Amesbury home.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.