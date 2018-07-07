Peace campaigners stage Brussels protest against Trump

Thousands of people have joined a protest against Donald Trump’s upcoming appearance at Nato, marching through Brussels to plead for less military spending and more public money for schools and clean energy.

The Trump Not Welcome march and a companion concert came as European and North American leaders prepare for an annual summit at Nato’s headquarters in the city.

The US president accuses Nato allies of not doing enough to defend themselves and is demanding that they increase their military budgets.

The protest organisers oppose more military spending, and the event attracted a high-spirited, diverse crowd of thousands that marched through central Brussels while demonstrating on behalf of multiple causes during the peaceful march.