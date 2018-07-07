Pompeo seeks clarity in nuclear talks with North Korea

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has held a second day of talks with senior North Korean officials, with both sides saying they need clarity on the parameters of an agreement to denuclearise the Korean peninsula. On his third trip to Pyongyang since April and his first since last month’s historic summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Mr Pompeo met Kim Yong Chol, a senior ruling party official. Both men said they needed to “clarify” certain elements of their previous discussions, but provided no detail. Mr Pompeo left Pyongyang for Japan on Saturday afternoon but it was not clear if he had met leader Kim Jong Un, as had been expected.

Mike Pompeo is greeted by Kim Yong Chol Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Unlike his previous visits, which have been one-day affairs, Mr Pompeo spent the night at a government guest house in Pyongyang after a three-hour dinner with Kim Yong Chol, something the North Korean official alluded to in comments as they began their talks. “We did have very serious discussion on very important matters yesterday,” Mr Kim said. “So, thinking about those discussions you might have not slept well last night.” Mr Pompeo, who spoke with Mr Trump, national security adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff John Kelly by secure phone before starting Saturday’s session, replied that he “slept just fine.” He added that the Trump administration was committed to reaching a deal under which North Korea would denuclearise and realise economic benefits in return.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.