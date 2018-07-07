Pompeo wraps up talks in North Korea without seeing Kim Jong Un

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has wrapped up two days of talks with senior North Korean officials without meeting Kim Jong Un. The US diplomat did claim commitments for new discussions on denuclearisation and the repatriation of the remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War. Before leaving Pyongyang, he told reporters his conversations with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol had been “productive”, conducted “in good faith” and that “a great deal of progress” had been made in some areas. But he stressed “there’s still more work to be done” in other areas, much of which would be done by working groups the two sides have set up.

Mike Pompeo says goodbye to Kim Yong Chol Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Mr Pompeo said a Pentagon team would meet North Korean officials on or about July 12 at the border between North and South Korea to discuss the repatriation of remains, and that talks would be held soon on the destruction of North Korea’s missile engine testing facility. In the days following his historic June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un in Singapore, President Donald Trump had announced that the return of the remains and the destruction of the missile facility had been completed or were in progress. Mr Pompeo said more talks were needed on both. “We now have a meeting set up for July 12 — it could move by one day or two — where there will be discussions between the folks responsible for the repatriation of remains. (It) will take place at the border and that process will begin to develop over the days that follow,” he said as he boarded a plane for Tokyo.

Mike Pompeo addresses the media before boarding his plane at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP