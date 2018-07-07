Sturgeon says ‘game on’ to try to keep UK in single market after Chequers deal

Nicola Sturgeon has declared it is “game on” for campaigners hoping to keep the UK in the single market and the customs union after Brexit, after the Cabinet signed up to plans which could keep the UK closely tied to Brussels. After a day of intensive discussions at Chequers, Theresa May managed to secure the agreement of her top ministerial team to proposals setting out the country’s future relationship with the European Union. The plans, which still have to be assessed by the 27 other nations of the EU, would result in the creation of a UK-EU free trade area for goods, with a “common rulebook”. Meanwhile a new “facilitated customs arrangement” would remove the need for checks and controls by treating the UK and EU as if they were a “combined customs territory”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Sturgeon, who has been vocal in calling for the UK to remain part of both the European customs union and single market, said the plan had “more realism in it than we’ve seen before from UK government” – although she added “that’s not saying much”. But she raised concerns about its “sheer complexities”, and said there could still be “massive unresolved questions about acceptability to EU”, adding that the plan “still reads like cherry picking”. However, she stressed: “Perhaps key point is this – if this becomes the UK starting point in negotiations, it is surely game on for those who would prefer to see a full single market/customs union outcome.” The First Minister made the points in a series of tweets, also noting that it “still remains to be seen if PM can hold her dysfunctional party together on it”. Leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has already warned he will have to wait to see “have the red lines been turned pink”, as he claimed the proposals could be worse than a no-deal Brexit. Speaking on BBC Radio 4 he said: “As with eggs: An egg that is very softly boiled isn’t boiled at all. A very soft Brexit means that we haven’t left, we are simply a rule-taker. That is not something that this country voted for, it is not what the Prime Minister promised.”

Theresa May addressing her Cabinet at Chequers Credit: Joel Rouse/PA