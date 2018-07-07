Temperatures continue to soar as sunshine bathes Britain

Britain has basked in another day of hot weather – and more sunshine is on the way. Temperatures reached 31.5C (88.7F) in Charlwood, Surrey, East Malling in Kent and Heathrow Airport on Saturday. The current spell of good weather has now lasted for about two weeks, and there is a chance Sunday will be the hottest day of the year so far.

Porthmadog in Wales is the current record holder, reaching 33C (91.4F) exactly on June 28. But the heat is causing problems for water companies, which are urging customers to curb their use to prevent potential hosepipe bans. United Utilities – which serves the North West – said it “urgently needed help and support” to avoid a ban, while a hosepipe ban is into its second week in Northern Ireland.

People enjoy the sunshine on Brighton beach as the warm weather continues across the country Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA