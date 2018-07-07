Thai cave conditions improve as officials plan extraction attempt

The Thai governor in charge of rescuing 12 boys and their football coach from a cave says the co-operating weather and falling water levels over the last few days have created conditions for an attempted extraction of the group.

Narongsak Osatanakorn said authorities are waiting for two big groups of volunteer divers to arrive later on Saturday and Sunday, after which they will be ready to begin the operation of bringing the group out.

He said: “The plan that I’ve held on to from the beginning is that we have to bring the kids out and the determining factor of this plan is to have as little water as possible.”

But he said while floodwaters have drained as much as possible, “if it rains and adds to it again, we don’t know what other risk factors we will have to face”. He also warned about higher carbon dioxide levels in the cave.

Meanwhile, the football coach trapped in the cave with his team has apologised to their parents in the first letter sent out with divers.