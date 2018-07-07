UK Weather Forecast: Sunny and hot for most this weekend.

Dry, with plenty of sunshine for most. The risk of a short-lived shower in the southeast of England. A little low cloud may affect some Irish Sea coastlines at times. Feeling very warm for many, hot across England and Wales.

Clear spells for most overnight, with the odd mist or fog patch. Cloudier skies across the far northwest of Scotland could bring a few spots of rain here. Staying warm.

Dry, warm and sunny for much of the UK on Sunday, though cloudier across the northwest of Scotland with a little rain possible. An isolated shower possible across The Scottish Borders too.

Largely dry, with plenty of sunny spells for the first half of next week. Hot at first, but gradually turning cooler from the north and east, with generally more in the way of cloud around.