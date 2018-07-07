Watching football ‘good for mental wellbeing’

Watching football can be good for mental wellbeing, a dementia expert has said.

As England fans gear up to watch their team’s quarter-final clash with Sweden, Professor Alistair Burns said that older people in particular can benefit from watching classic football matches such as England’s 1966 World Cup final victory.

Watching replays of sporting events can improve mental health and wellbeing by keeping the brain active and stimulating memories.

Prof Burns, who is NHS England’s clinical director for dementia, said several members of the golden generation of 1966 have experienced dementia, with winners Nobby Stiles and Martin Peters currently living with the condition.

He said: “Although fans may not feel it this week, football can be good for your nerves. The beautiful game really can help your mind and body.

“As well as being great physical exercise, there is a positive link between watching classic football matches and keeping the mind active.

“For people in old age and dealing with dementia, re-watching matches can rekindle past memories, connect people with their past and keep the brain active.

“Johan Cruyff was right when he said that football is a game you play with your mind, and sport of any kind has a unique power to keep the brain going.”

Prof Burns said the power of sport can stimulate emotion which can be revived many years after the event.