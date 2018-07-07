- ITV Report
England will not ‘get a better chance to make World Cup final’
England’s World Cup quarter-final showdown against Sweden is being touted as the biggest match in over a decade.
They had not reached the last eight of the World Cup since 2006 but after overcoming their penalty shootout demons against Colombia – Gareth Southgate’s squad is full of optimism.
This is echoed by former England captain Steven Gerrard – who was a member of the squad that crashed out of the 2006 World Cup against Portugal.
"They have got the country absolutely buzzing and now the pressure is starting to snowball,” said the new Rangers boss.
"Now they have to stay calm and keep doing exactly what they've been doing because they look exciting and the dark horses in the competition.
"They have got a hell of a chance and I don't think us as a nation will get a better chance of going all the way to the final, so I hope they grasp it.”
Sweden qualified for the knockout stages in dramatic fashion by beating Mexico convincingly in their final group game 3-0.
The Swedes defeated Switzerland 1-0 courtesy of a goal from danger man Emil Forsberg to book their quarter-final place against England.
A victory against Sweden will see the national side qualify for their first World Cup semi-final since Italia 90, when they lost on penalties to West Germany.
England would face either host nation Russia or Croatia in the semi-final played on July 11.
And if you dare to dream - their opponents in the World Cup final on July 14 would be against France or Belgium.
Saturday’s quarter-final kicks off at 3pm with temperatures both at home and Russia set to soar above 30C.