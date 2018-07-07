England will not ‘get a better chance to make World Cup final’

England’s World Cup quarter-final showdown against Sweden is being touted as the biggest match in over a decade.

They had not reached the last eight of the World Cup since 2006 but after overcoming their penalty shootout demons against Colombia – Gareth Southgate’s squad is full of optimism.

This is echoed by former England captain Steven Gerrard – who was a member of the squad that crashed out of the 2006 World Cup against Portugal.

"They have got the country absolutely buzzing and now the pressure is starting to snowball,” said the new Rangers boss.

"Now they have to stay calm and keep doing exactly what they've been doing because they look exciting and the dark horses in the competition.

"They have got a hell of a chance and I don't think us as a nation will get a better chance of going all the way to the final, so I hope they grasp it.”