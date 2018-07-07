World Cup: Swedish players ‘not happy’ after early-morning fire alarm

England’s World Cup quarter final opponents Sweden had a surprise early wake-up call when a fire alarm went off at their luxury hotel early on Saturday morning.

Hours before the Scandinavian side faced their biggest game since 1994, they were forced to evacuate their rooms at the five-star Lotte Hotel, in central Samara, at around 8am.

One England fan, who is staying at the hotel and asked not to be named, said he saw the players standing outside the hotel along with football fans.