Britain’s longest heat wave in five years to be tempered by cooler conditions

Britain’s longest heatwave in five years is set to be tempered by fresher conditions as a cool front sweeps in from the north. England saw its hottest day of the year so far, with a provisional temperature of 32.4C (90F) recorded in Gosport, Hampshire, on Sunday, the Met Office said. Monday looks set to be the 16th consecutive day of temperatures over 28C (82F), making the scorching spell the longest the UK has seen since 2013, when there were 19 consecutive days of temperatures over 28C.

But a cool front making its way south from Scotland will see temperatures drop to the low-to-mid 20s for much of England from Tuesday, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said. It will be particularly cool on the east coast, with temperatures forecast in the high teens to low 20s. After one of the driest Junes on record, there is a chance of some isolated showers across England this week, Ms Mitchell said. Water companies have urged people to use water sparingly to avoid a potential hosepipe ban as they pump billions of extra litres to meet intense demand. United Utilities – which serves the North West – said it “urgently needed help and support” to stop a ban from coming into force.

Meanwhile, a hosepipe ban is into its second week in Northern Ireland and another was introduced across the whole of Ireland on Friday.

