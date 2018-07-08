David Davis resigns as Brexit Secretary

Credit: PA

David Davis has resigned as Brexit Secretary, days after Theresa May secured Cabinet backing for her Brexit plan The Prime Minister is hoping to win over Tory Brexiteers after a backlash against her plans for leaving the European Union. But Mr Davis, who signed up to the plan agreed by the Cabinet at Chequers on Friday, has now quit. He was appointed Brexit Secretary by Theresa May in 2016. His exit may embolden Brexiteer backbenchers with concerns about Mrs May’s leadership. The move comes ahead of a major test for the Prime Minister as she faces first the House of Commons and then a potentially stormy meeting of Tory MPs and peers on Monday.

Theresa May at the Chequers meeting on Friday Credit: Jeol Rouse/Crown Copyright/PA

Mrs May is expected to tell MPs that the strategy agreed on at Chequers is the “right Brexit” for Britain. Mr Davis had come close to resigning before, but Mrs May must have hoped the danger of Cabinet resignations had passed after the deal at her official country retreat. Brexiteer Cabinet minister Michael Gove admitted the plan was not everything he had hoped for, but he was a “realist” and the Prime Minister’s lack of a Commons majority meant the “parliamentary arithmetic” was a factor in deciding what could be adopted.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson backed the proposals at Chequers, despite claiming that defending the plans was like “polishing a turd” during the meeting. But resistance to the plan from hardline Eurosceptics has been growing over the weekend. Arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg hit out at the “defeatism” in the Government’s plans, warning that he would vote against them – and suggested other Eurosceptics may do the same. In the Commons, Mrs May will acknowledge that there have been “robust views” around the Cabinet table and a “spirited national debate” since the 2016 referendum decision to leave the EU. She will say: “Over that time, I have listened to every possible idea and every possible version of Brexit. This is the right Brexit.” She will tell MPs it was “the Brexit that is in our national interest” and “will deliver on the democratic decision of the British people”. The Prime Minister will insist the plan, which would see the UK share a “common rulebook” for goods as part of a proposal to create a UK-EU free trade area, still meets her Brexit red lines. Mr Davis’ decision could now act as a spur to other Brexiteers to take action against Mrs May.

Letters calling for a leadership contest have been submitted to the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, ITV News understands. Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said: “I can’t support the offer which emerged at Chequers – I think it’s a breach of the red lines, in fact the offer is so poor that I couldn’t support it even if the EU were paying us for it. “Obviously if the Government and the Prime Minister continue to support that very poor offer then I won’t have any confidence in the Government or the Prime Minister.” Veteran Tory Eurosceptic Sir Bill Cash told Sky News “there is a lot of unhappiness” with MPs asking: “Is this going to be a proper Brexit?” He said he had not written a letter calling for a leadership contest, but pointed out “if people were to decide to put in those letters you only need 48”.

