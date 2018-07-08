Death toll climbs as heavy rains hammer southern Japan

Heavy rainfall has hammered southern Japan for the third day, prompting new disaster warnings as the government put the death toll at 48 with 28 others presumed dead. Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the whereabouts of 92 people are unknown, mostly in the southern area of Hiroshima prefecture. More than 100 reports of casualties had been received, such as cars being swept away, he said. “Rescue efforts are a battle with time,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters. “The rescue teams are doing their utmost.”

A road is covered with mud after heavy rains in Hiroshima Credit: Kyodo News via AP

The Japan Meteorological Agency said three hours of rainfall in one area in Kochi prefecture reached an accumulated 26.3cm (10.4in), the highest since such records started in 1976. The assessment of casualties has been difficult because of the widespread area affected by the rainfall, flooding and landslides. Authorities warned landslides could strike even after rain subsides as the calamity shaped up to be potentially the worst in decades. Kochi prefecture, on Shikoku, issued landslide warnings almost over the entire island. Public broadcaster NHK TV showed overturned cars on roads covered with mud. A convenience store worker, who had fled to a nearby rooftop, said water had reached as high as his head. The Japanese government set up an emergency office, designed for crises such as major earthquakes.

Houses are damaged by mudslide following heavy rains in Kure city Credit: Koji Harada/Kyodo News via AP