Ex Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue reportedly bailed

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has reportedly been arrested and bailed.

The 35-year-old was taken to a police station in north London on Saturday, the Daily Mirror Sport reported.

Scotland Yard said: “Police investigating an alleged arson at a residential address in Gladbeck Way, Enfield on Saturday, 30 June, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside the address at around 5pm on Saturday, 7 July.

“He was taken to a north London police station where he currently remains.”

A spokesman added: “He has since been released with no further action in respect of the arson allegation.

“He has been bailed for further enquiries in relation to the other offences.”