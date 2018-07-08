Fans feel the heat at the final day of the TRNSMT festival

Thousands of fans have headed to Glasgow Green for the final day of the TRNSMT festival.

Music lovers basked in 23C temperatures as the heatwave continued throughout the five-day event.

The Killers are bringing the festival to a close, with hometown acts Franz Ferdinand and Chrvches also taking to the main stage.

Earlier, rising Scottish star Lewis Capaldi covered The Killers hit All These Things That I’ve Done as he entertained the crowds.