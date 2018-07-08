Ten dead and dozens injured as train derails in Turkey

At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured on Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said.

Health Ministry Undersecretary Eyup Gumus put the number of fatalities at 10 and the people injured at 73 based on initial reports from the scene, according to Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.

Turkish media reported that the train left Edirne, on the border with Greece, bound for Istanbul with 360 passengers. The train derailed in a village in Tekirdag province.