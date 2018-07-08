Operation to rescue boys from Thailand cave under way

The operation has begun to rescue 12 boys and their football coach who will need to dive out of the flooded Thai cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks. The acting Chiang Rai governor told reporters “today is D-Day” with 13 foreigner and five Thai divers taking part in the rescue. The operation began at 10am local time(4am BST) and he said it would take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.

Rescuers arrive near the cave where the 12 boys and their coach have been trapped since June 23 Credit: Sakchai Lalit/AP

The only way to bring them out of Tham Luang Nang Non in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL passed out making the dive on Friday and died. Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are. The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages. But the governor supervising the mission said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that will not last if it rains again.

Thai authorities attempted to pump out water from the flooded cave before the rescue Credit: Sakchai Lalit/AP