Two boys trapped in Thai cave rescued alive and well

Two of the 12 boys trapped in the flooded Thai cave have been brought out alive and well.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old football coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game June 23.

Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

Authorities had said that incoming monsoon rains that could send water levels in the cave rising, coupled with falling oxygen levels in the enclosed space, added to the urgency of getting those trapped out.

ITV News Correspondents Debi Edward and John Irvine are at the scene: