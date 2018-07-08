Sebastian Vettel wins British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton battles back from first lap spin

Lewis Hamilton battled back from last to second as his championship rival Sebastian Vettel won a dramatic British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was spun round at the first corner by Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, but turned in a masterful display and took advantage of two safety car periods to finish behind Vettel.

Raikkonen crossed the line ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who had led with only five laps of the race remaining.

Vettel strengthens his stranglehold on the championship and will head to his home race in Germany in a fortnight's time with an eight-point lead.