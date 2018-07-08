Shadow Brexit secretary urges Labour to listen to critics of anti-Semitism rules

Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Labour Party to listen to critics of its new anti-Semitism code and make changes to their position “sharpish”.

The shadow Brexit secretary said he supported the full definition outlined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), despite Labour’s new code of conduct stopping short of signing up to it in full.

He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show that his party should “reflect on what’s been said in the last few days and if we are not in a position of supporting the full definition we need to get into that position and sharpish”.

The new code, designed to root anti-Jewish prejudice out of the party, states explicitly that “anti-Semitism is racism. It is unacceptable in our party and in wider society”.

But it stops short of signing up in full to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

And it insists that criticism of the state of Israel and its policies should not automatically be regarded as anti-Semitic, and makes clear that even “contentious” comments on this issue “will not be treated as anti-Semitism unless accompanied by specific anti-Semitic content… or by other evidence of anti-Semitic intent”.