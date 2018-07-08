The tradition of royal christenings

Royal christenings are steeped in tradition, with customs passed down through the generations. When Prince Louis is baptised on Monday at the Chapel Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to keep to convention. Louis is expected to wear the royal christening robe – a replica of the original Honiton lace and satin robe made in 1841 for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter.

The Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte as they arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham for her christening Credit: Mary Turner/The Times/PA

The new robe was created by the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly. The original cream lace and white satin robe was last used in 2004 and is too delicate to be worn. According to tradition, the water used for Louis’s christening will be holy water from the River Jordan, where it is said Jesus was baptised by John the Baptist. Louis will also be expected to be christened using the ornate silver gilt Lily Font – part of the Crown Jewels.

The Lily Font and silver Ewer used for royal christenings Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

It is decorated with lilies and ivy foliage around the rim, features three cherubs around the base, and the main bowl is a large lily bloom. The Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, London, was used for Prince George’s christening in 2013.

The interior of the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in London Credit: Jack Taylor/PA

Royal christenings are usually private affairs and most royal babies have been christened at royal palaces.

The Prince and the Princess of Wales with Prince William after his baptism at Buckingham Palace Credit: PA

William and the Prince of Wales were both christened in Buckingham Palace’s Music Room.

Princess Elizabeth holds her son Prince Charles after his christening at Buckingham Palace in 1948 Credit: PA

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, was christened in the Palace’s private chapel in 1926.

The Queen Mother Credit: then the Duchess of York) with her husband, King George VI (then the Duke of York), and their daughter Princess Elizabeth at her christening in May 1926 (PA

Prince Harry, now the Duke of Sussex, was christened in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where he was married in May.

Prince William makes a run for it during a family photo for Prince Harry’s christening Credit: PA

Princess Charlotte, however, was christened at the Church of St Mary Magdalene at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham Credit: Mary Turner/The Times/PA