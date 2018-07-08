What the papers say – July 8

Two developing sagas lead the front pages on Sunday: Britain’s exit from the European Union and England remaining in Russia. The Sunday Times leads with reported comments from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson referring to Theresa May’s Brexit deal in less than kind terms, alongside a picture of England manager Gareth Southgate celebrating his side’s win in Samara.

Brexit and football also feature on the front of the Sunday Telegraph with the paper saying the Swedes “were mashed”. Its main story says Theresa May is facing a “furious backlash” over her Brexit plans.

The Observer carries a similar story, with the paper reporting the Prime Minister’s deal will come under pressure. More than 100 entrepreneurs and founders of businesses in the UK have said her plans are “unworkable”, the paper said.

The Independent carries a poll which suggests the majority of Britons would want a general election if Theresa May is “ousted” from Number 10.

Football leads the Sunday Mirror, which reports fans have “gone wild” after England secured their semi-final spot.

The Sunday People runs with a similar theme – with a picture of a jubilant Harry Maguire after scoring his goal.

The Sun on Sunday says it is the first semi-final for England in 28 years alongside the headline “Yeeess!”

The Mail on Sunday runs with Brexit and Boris Johnson’s reported comments on the deal struck at Chequers.

The Sunday Express says England are “on course for World Cup triumph”.

While the Star on Sunday carries the same story with a cheeky headline.