900 jobs now at risk as Mothercare closes more stores

Mothercare is to close another raft of stores, meaning 60 of its outlets will be shut by June next year, putting 900 jobs at risk.

The retailer said it was putting its Childrens World division into administration, but that 13 of these 22 stores would be saved.

The changes come after Mothercare cleared a restructuring plan known as a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA), an insolvency procedure that required the approval of the retailer’s landlords.

The group has also undertaken a significant fundraising initiative to raise £32.5 million from its existing shareholders.