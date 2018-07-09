Belfast bonfire builders told pyre ‘not at a safe height’

Bonfire builders in east Belfast have been urged to reduce the size of a pyre. The Bloomfield Walkway bonfire caused controversy in recent years due to its proximity to houses. In 2015 more than 50 homes in the area were boarded up to protect them from the bonfire. This year the site has been moved away from properties. It is one of a number of bonfires currently being built across Northern Ireland that will be lit on July 11 as part of the festivities to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

However, Belfast City Council issued a statement on Monday night urging bonfire builders at the Bloomfield Walkway site to remove surplus material to reduce the threat to property. A spokesman said the bonfire had been measured on Monday morning and found to not be at a safe height. “Belfast City Council recognises the huge effort made by council officers, councillors, mediators and community representatives in trying to resolve issues around bonfires this year,” the council spokesman said. “All parties in the City Hall had agreed to work to improve the situation from last year. “There has been some success in this regard, which is welcome, however, the situation at the Bloomfield Walkway has continued to prove difficult. “Despite efforts by a range of agencies, the bonfire has been measured this morning as not being at a safe height acceptable to be within the guidelines of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”

