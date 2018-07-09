Cyclist who broke her back in 15ft fall onto rocks praises rescuers

A woman who was rescued after falling 15 feet onto rocks in Co Down has praised those who came to her aid as incredible. Adrianne Peltz, 33, was cycling along the North Down coastal path on Saturday afternoon when she fell onto rocks, leaving her with a fractured spine. The Coastguard, paramedics and members of the RNLI stabilised her and carried her off the rocks to a rescue and brought her by boat to a nearby yacht club where an ambulance was waiting. Ms Peltz had been pushing her bike on the section of the path close to the Royal Belfast Golf Club when she fell.

“I was cycling (from Bangor) to Holywood. I thought I would be healthy and have an enjoyable cycle in the sunshine,” she told the Press Association. “I was planning to get the train to Belfast from Holywood to meet my partner in Belfast at 2.30pm. “I had got to the point on the path where it becomes narrower and is gravel so I was pushing my bike because I tend to be quite cautious. “There was a big rock on the path, I pushed my front wheel around it to what I thought was solid ground, it was a grassy patch but not solid. My front wheel dropped and pulled me down with it, I hit my head on a rock and then fell, landing on my back. “I tried to grab on to bits of foliage but the weight of the bike was too heavy.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.