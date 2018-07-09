Daredevil Travis Pastrana replicates Evel Knievel’s motorcycle jumps

Appearing on Sunday night in Las Vegas for the History Channel’s Evel Live event, Pastrana cleared 52 crushed cars in a 143ft jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a similar feat over 192ft.

He concluded the event by sailing 149ft over the fountains at Caesars Palace.

Pastrana, who wore a jumpsuit similar to what Knievel wore in his heyday, said the fountain jump was the hardest. He said it was “an honour to live a day in Evel’s boots”.