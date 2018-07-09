David Davis quits as Brexit Secretary: How allies and rivals are reacting

David Davis’ resignation as Brexit Secretary has been hailed as “principled and brave” by a fellow Eurosceptic Tory – and seized upon by Labour MPs as an indictment of Theresa May’s Government. The Press Association understands that Mr Davis, who signed up to the Prime Minister’s Brxeit plans agreed by the Cabinet at Chequers on Friday, has now quit.

Brexiteer Tory MP Peter Bone supported David Davis’ decision to quit. “David Davis has done the right thing, a principled and brave decision,” he said on Twitter. “The PM’s proposals for a Brexit in name only are not acceptable.” Fellow Eurosceptic Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, who resigned from her role as a ministerial aide over Brexit in March, said it was “fantastic news”. She tweeted: “Well done David Davis for having the principal and guts to resign. I take my hat off to you. We need to make sure this is now a game changer for #Brexit.”

Mr Davis’ exit may embolden Brexiteer backbenchers with concerns about Mrs May’s leadership. Opposition MPs were quick to raise the prospect of a general election as a result of the major blow for the Prime Minister. Seema Malhotra, who sits on the Commons Brexit Select Committee, tweeted: “Will there be a domino effect? “It’s now not inconceivable that May is gone within days or weeks, the Tories are plunged into disarray and a general election called.”

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner tweeted: “David Davis resignation now shows the Tory party is in complete disarray and not governing in the national interest. “This nonsense cannot continue, even the Tory spin doctors cannot surely spin a positive message out of this debacle, it’s time for the Tories to go #ToryFail” Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry tweeted: “Government resignations since autumn: 1 November 2017 – Fallon 8 November 2017 – Patel 20 December 2017 – Green 29 April 2018 – Rudd 8 January 2018 – Greening 8 July 2018 – Davis There have been six resignations in 249 days. That’s one every six weeks” The Liberal Democrats, who back a second referendum on Brexit, said on Twitter: “The resignation of David Davis is yet more evidence of the chaos of this Tory Brexit. You deserve the final say on this shambolic Brexit with the chance to stay in the EU.”

