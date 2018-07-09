David Davis resigns as Brexit Secretary: What happens next?

Who is David Davis?

The long-serving Conservative MP was among the new intake when Tony Blair’s new Labour swept to power in 1997. In the two decades since, the former SAS reservist has become an established figure within the party, challenging David Cameron to a 2005 leadership contest which the younger man went on to win. He would become a key ally in Theresa May’s embattled Cabinet.

Why was he important to Theresa May?

The no-nonsense politician revelled in the description of being Britain’s “Brexit bulldog”, charged with leading negotiations with his EU counterpart over the country’s withdrawal from the bloc.

He has been noted by former colleagues for his “tough, resilient” approach. His role as Brexit Secretary was crucial to ensuring Britain leaves the EU next year with what Mrs May described as the “best possible deal”.

So what does this mean for the PM?

It’s hard to imagine a more potentially crippling blow to her premiership. Following a long weekend which started with extended talks over the country’s future relationship with the EU at Mrs May’s Chequers country pad, an agreed strategy met the backing of her Cabinet.

It seemed like the most damaging line to emerge from the summit was Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s description of the plans as a “turd”. But as the weekend grew older, dissenting voices from the Tory backbenches grew louder.

In short, the PM is facing the prospect of steering the country towards the biggest political junction in a generation without her captain at the helm.