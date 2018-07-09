Dominic Raab appointed as David Davis' successor as Brexit Secretary

The new Brexit Secretary has been confirmed as Dominic Raab. Credit: PA

The new Brexit Secretary has been confirmed as Dominic Raab. The 44-year-old's appointment comes less than 12 hours after former secretary of state for exiting the European Union, David Davis, quit over the Government's Brexit plan which he said he could not back as he does not believe in it.

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reports that although former housing minister Mr Raab is a Brexiteer, many others are "unhappy" with the appointment.

Despite signing up to the strategy agreed at Chequers on Friday, Mr Davis quit late on Sunday night. Faced with accusations that his resignation would weaken the Government's negotiating position over Brexit, Mr Davis said his actions would instead "strengthen" it. The resignation of her former Brexit secretary is thought to have left Theresa May facing a potential leadership crisis, but Mr Davis said he fully supports her as she is a "good Prime Minister".

Speaking on Monday morning, Mr Davis said he made it "very clear" during Friday's Cabinet meeting that he was the "odd one out" and did not agree with the Prime Minister's plan because there was a "risk of it delivering a poor outcome". Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Davis said his resignation was one of "principle", since he did not agree with the Brexit strategy which "gave too much away" to the EU "too easily", which is in his words "dangerous". "My fear is that they'll take what we've offered already and then demand more," Mr Davis said. Rather than leaving the Government in a weaker position in Brexit negotiations, Mr Davis said his resignation had in fact "strengthened" Mrs May's administration's Brexit position, since someone who "believes" in the plan will now be able to back it and deliver it. Mr Raab is a staunch Brexiteer. Mr Davis continued that "hopefully a side effect of my departure will be" stopping the Government "from making any more concessions" to the EU over Brexit.

The departure comes as the Prime Minister sets out to win over Tory Brexiteers after a backlash against her plans for leaving the European Union. Mr Davis' junior ministerial colleague Steve Baker has also quit his role. In his resignation letter, Mr Davis told Mrs May he believed "the current trend of policy and tactics" is making it look "less and less likely' that the UK will leave the customs union and single market, adding: "The general direction of policy will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one." The responsibility for leading the negotiations should now go to an "enthusiastic believer in your approach, and not merely a reluctant conscript", he said. In response, the Prime Minister told Mr Davis: "I do not agree with your characterisation of the policy we agreed at Cabinet on Friday." She said: "I am sorry that you have chosen to leave the Government when we have already made so much progress towards delivering a smooth and successful Brexit and when we are only eight months from the date set in law when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union."

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston says Mr Davis' resignation represents the greatest test to Theresa May's authority since she became Prime Minister and that "there may well be a leadership contest before the summer". However, Mr Davis told Today that "of course Theresa May can survive this [his resignation]". He added: "I like Theresa May, I think she's a good Prime Minister... I won't be encouraging people" to pressure Mrs May to resign, "I support her". Should Mrs May resign, or be forced out as Prime Minister, Mr Davis said he "would not throw my hat into the ring" to replace her. He added that both he and Mrs May " want to achieve the best for Britain... we just have different ways" of going about it. Mr Davis' resignation was warmly welcomed by hardline Eurosceptics in the Tory ranks who were already expressing reservations about Mrs May's leadership after her Cabinet agreed a plan which would keep the UK closely tied to Brussels. Arch-Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the powerful European Research Group faction within the Tory ranks, said Mr Davis' resignation should force Mrs May to reconsider her approach to Brexit. Meanwhile Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mrs May "has no authority left and is incapable of delivering Brexit".

