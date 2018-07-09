Drumm ‘moved heaven and earth to keep bank afloat’

A former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive moved heaven and earth to keep his bank afloat, a court has heard.

David Drumm, 51, appeared at Dublin’s Central Criminal Court in a white polo shirt and jeans for sentencing after pleading guilty to giving unlawful financial assistance to a group of businessmen to buy shares in Anglo Irish Bank during the 2008 financial crisis.

The bank was involved in providing the group with the money in order to unwind the 25% stake businessman Sean Quinn had built up in Anglo using contracts for difference (CFDs).

Using his CFDs, Mr Quinn could bet on the bank’s shares without actually owning them.

Anglo had reached the maximum amount of lending available to Mr Quinn of 25% by 2008, which was worth around two billion euro.

Mr Drumm’s defence SC Brendan Grehan claimed in his mitigation that a number of bodies did not flag any legality issues when the idea of lending the money to the group was proposed in order to wind down Mr Quinn’s stake in the bank.