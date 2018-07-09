Five killed after road crashes across the country

Five people have died amid a number of road crashes across Scotland over the weekend.

Three motorcyclists are among those killed, with a 64-year-old man the latest victim following a crash between his Honda bike and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A82 between Ardlui and Tarbet, Argyll and Bute, at about midday on Monday.

The biker was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but was pronounced dead on arrival. The 33-year-old driver of the van was not injured.

On Sunday, emergency services were called to Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders where a Triumph Thruxton travelling north on the A68 collided with an Audi A6 travelling south.

A second motorcycle travelling north then crashed with the car while trying to avoid the collision.

The 53-year-old man on the first motorbike suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old man on the second motorcycle sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital, Melrose, by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Another crash in the Scottish Borders on Saturday near Hawick saw an orange KTM motorcycle collide with a parked blue Kia Sportage.