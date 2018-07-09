Four killed after road crashes across the country

Four people have died amid a number of crashes which took place across Scotland over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to an incident, around two miles south of Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders, at about 4.45pm on Sunday.

The rider of a Triumph Thruxton travelling north on the A68 collided with an Audi A6 travelling south.

A second motorcycle travelling north then crashed with the car while trying to avoid the collision.

The 53-year-old man on the first motorbike suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 45-year-old man on the second motorcycle sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Another crash in the Scottish Borders on Saturday near Hawick saw an orange KTM motorcycle collide with a parked blue Kia Sportage.