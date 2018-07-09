Harvey Weinstein bailed after pleading not guilty to third set of charges

A judge in New York has freed Harvey Weinstein on continued bail after he denied accusations of assaulting a third woman. Weinstein pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Manhattan on an updated indictment which alleges the movie mogul performed a forcible sex act on a woman in 2006. The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

If convicted, Weinstein could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment Credit: AP

Lawyer Ben Brafman says Weinstein maintains all the allegations are false and he will be vindicated. Weinstein was brought into the Manhattan courtroom while handcuffed from behind, then uncuffed for the proceeding. A grand jury had previously indicted Weinstein on charges involving two women. One of the other two accusers, who has not been identified, told investigators Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her in 2013. The other, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004. More than 75 women have accused Weinstein, who was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, of wrongdoing as allegations detailed in Pulitzer Prize-winning stories last October in The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine swelled into the #MeToo movement.

