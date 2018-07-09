In full: David Davis' resignation letter to Theresa May - and her response

Credit: PA

David Davis has resigned as Brexit Secretary, days after Theresa May secured Cabinet backing for her Brexit plan. It comes as the Prime Minister hopes to win over Tory Brexiteers after a backlash against her plans for leaving the European Union. Mr Davis, who signed up to the strategy agreed at Chequers on Friday, quit on Sunday night. Here is the full text of David Davis's resignation letter to Theresa May:

"As you know there have been a significant number of occasions in the last year or so on which I have disagreed with the Number 10 policy line, ranging from accepting the Commission's sequencing of negotiations through to the language on Northern Ireland in the December Joint Report. "At each stage I have accepted collective responsibility because it is part of my task to find workable compromises, and because I considered it was still possible to deliver on the mandate of the referendum, and on our manifesto commitment to leave the Customs Union and the Single Market. "I am afraid that I think the current trend of policy and tactics is making that look less and less likely. "Whether it is the progressive dilution of what I thought was a firm Chequers agreement in February on right to diverge, or the unnecessary delays of the start of the White Paper, or the presentation of a backstop proposal that omitted the strict conditions that I requested and believed that we had agreed, the general direction of policy will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one. "The Cabinet decision on Friday crystallised this problem. "In my view the inevitable consequence of the proposed policies will be to make the supposed control by Parliament illusory rather than real. "As I said at Cabinet, the "common rule book" policy hands control of large swathes of our economy to the EU and is certainly not returning control of our laws in any real sense. "I am also unpersuaded that our negotiating approach will not just lead to further demands for concessions. "Of course this is a complex area of judgement and it is possible that you are right and I am wrong. "However, even in that event it seems to me that the national interest requires a Secretary of State in my Department that is an enthusiastic believer in your approach, and not merely a reluctant conscript. "While I have been grateful to you for the opportunity to serve, it is with great regret that I tender my resignation from the Cabinet with immediate effect.

Here is the full text of Theresa May's letter in response to David Davis's resignation as Brexit Secretary:

"Thank you for your letter explaining your decision to resign as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. "I am sorry that you have chosen to leave the Government when we have already made so much progress towards delivering a smooth and successful Brexit, and when we are only eight months from the date set in law when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. "At Chequers on Friday, we as the Cabinet agreed a comprehensive and detailed proposal which provides a precise, responsible, and credible basis for progressing our negotiations towards a new relationship between the UK and the EU after we leave in March. We set out how we will deliver on the result of the referendum and the commitments we made in our manifesto for the 2017 general election:

1. Leaving the EU on 29 March 2019.

2. Ending free movement and taking back control of our borders.

3. No more sending vast sums of money each year to the EU.

4. A new business-friendly customs model with freedom to strike new trade deals around the world.

5. A UK-EU free trade area with a common rulebook for industrial goods and agricultural products which will be good for jobs.

6. A commitment to maintain high standards on consumer and employment rights and the environment.

7. A Parliamentary lock on all new rules and regulations.

8. Leaving the Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy.

9. Restoring the supremacy of British courts by ending the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the UK.

10. No hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, or between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

11. Continued, close co-operation on security to keep our people safe.

12. An independent foreign and defence policy, working closely with the EU and other allies.