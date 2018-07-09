Ireland must not become collateral damage amid Tory civil war, says McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald has said that Ireland must not become collateral damage amid the “Tory civil war over Brexit”. The Sinn Fein president was speaking after meeting business leaders in Belfast, along with vice president Michelle O’Neill. She made the warning on Monday afternoon as the Westminster Government of Theresa May appeared in turmoil following the resignations of Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. “Our sole priority is the protection of Irish interests north and south,” Ms McDonald said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“The civil war within the Tory Party is a matter for the Tories, and let no-one imagine that Ireland will be the collateral damage for the Tory Brexit or for that matter that we will pick up the tab for the Tory civil war.” The Sinn Fein leader also warned that the UK should not “persist with a strategy that is about brinkmanship”. “We need an answer to the Irish question, Europe has provided that answer by way of the Irish protocol,” she said. “Mrs May seems still to be at sixes and sevens and is causing confusion in terms of what her and her Government’s position is. “They say they are leaving the customs union and the single market, we know that the stated objectives of protecting the Good Friday Agreement, avoiding a hardening of the border, protecting citizens’ rights, demands that specific arrangements are agreed for the north of Ireland.” Asked for her view on the Chequers deal, Ms McDonald claimed it appears to cherry-pick the internal market for the freedom of movement of goods.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.