Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

Theresa May has moved to shore up her position following the shock resignation of Boris Johnson with the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as the new Foreign Secretary.

Mr Johnson plunged the Government into crisis after he announced he was quitting with a scathing denunciation of her Brexit plans, saying they would leave the UK a "colony" of the European Union.

His dramatic departure was the second resignation of a Cabinet "big beast" in less than 24 hours, after Brexit Secretary David Davis walked out late on Sunday.

Matt Hancock replaces Jeremy Hunt as Health and Social Care Secretary, with Jeremy Wright replacing him as Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Downing Street said.