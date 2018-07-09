Jeremy Hunt's long and controversial tenure as Health Secretary comes to an end

Jeremy Hunt’s leadership saw unprecedented striking of junior doctors Credit: PA

As Theresa May’s Government was plunged into a fresh crisis by Boris Johnson’s resignation as Foreign Secretary over Brexit, she rewarded her Remain-campaigning ally Jeremy Hunt with the top Foreign Office job. Johnson quit hours after David Davis stood down as Brexit Secretary, causing the Prime Minister to look towards the man who has weathered many storms while leading one of the nation’s most cherished institutions since September 2012. Hunt was the longest-serving health secretary, serving for 8.5% of the NHS’s history.

The MP for South West Surrey conceded the NHS endured its “worst ever” period after 2017/18 saw a challenging winter for the health service.

His leadership also saw unprecedented striking of junior doctors over Government plans to create a so-called seven-day health service.

Thousands of junior doctors and their supporters stage a protest over pay and conditions in 2016. Credit: PA

During the debate surrounding the issue, Hunt said it would likely be his “last big job in politics”. Hunt also rowed with physicist Professor Stephen Hawking during the final months of the scientist’s life over the future of the health service. But, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the NHS last week, he confirmed a £384 million-a-week spending boost to be paid for by an increase in taxation.

Hunt faced unprecedented push back from junior doctors over his proposals for what he called a 'seven-day NHS' Credit: PA

He has frequently joked that he has argued to keep the health job a number of times. Before he was appointed Health Secretary, Hunt served as culture secretary.

Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt meet nurses during a tour of the Royal Free Hospital, north London, following the announcement of increased NHS funding . Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA