Man arrested after fatal stabbing at pub

A man in his 40s has been arrested by police investigating the death of a 24-year-old man in Co Limerick.

Patrick O’Connor was fatally stabbed at a pub on Saturday night.

Gardai investigating the incident at Fitzgerald’s Bar in Sexton Street North in Limerick said Mr O’Connor was found in a critical condition shortly before midnight.

The victim, who was from the Thomondgate area, was rushed to University Hospital Limerick, where he was pronounced dead at 12.55am on Sunday.

On Monday, police arrested a 24-year-old man, who is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster is to carry out a post-mortem examination on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at the scene hours after the fatal stabbing, Superintendent Derek Smart said: “A full investigation into the circumstances of Mr O’Connor’s death has been established.

“A family liaison officer has been appointed, full house-to-house teams and CCTV teams are currently working in the area.

“My appeal is to any person who was present at Fitzgerald’s, formerly known as Quiltys, yesterday evening.

“There were two soccer matches on for the World Cup so there would have been a large crowd inside the public house.

“Also there may have been people moving outside the public house, so if at any stage yesterday evening you were here in Thomondgate and you saw Mr O’Connor inside the pub or outside of the pub, or you heard anything at all, I would appeal for you to come forward and let us know.”

Gardai have appealed for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident or have information to contact them at Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980.