Who is the new Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab?

Dominic Raab is one of the staunchest Brexiteers on the Conservative benches, calling for EU withdrawal long before the referendum.

After seeing his budding ministerial career apparently stalled when Theresa May became Prime Minister office and decided not to offer him a job, he has now been catapulted into one of the most crucial roles in her Cabinet team.

A lawyer by training, and a black belt in karate, the fiercely ambitious 44-year-old looked set for a swift rise up the ministerial ranks after his election as MP for Tory safe seat Esher and Walton in 2010.

But a series of controversies held back his elevation, with Mrs May taking particular offence at his description of some feminists as “obnoxious bigots” in a 2011 online article in which he attacked the “equality bandwagon” and said that men were getting “a raw deal”.

Mrs May, who was then minister for equalities as well as home secretary, responded within days with a fierce slapdown in the House of Commons, telling him that his comment was “not the way forward (to) get away from gender warfare”.

In 2012, Mr Raab joined other Tory rising stars in putting his name to a manifesto called Britannia Unchained, which raised eyebrows by branding the British “among the worst idlers in the world”.