Prince Louis on best behaviour for his big day

Prince Louis of Cambridge was on his best behaviour for his christening – much to the relief of the Duchess of Cambridge. The 11-week-old prince was sound asleep as he was carried into the Chapel Royal by his mother Kate.

Prince Louis ahead of his christening Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

As the duchess chatted to the Archbishop of Canterbury while holding Louis, she could be heard describing her sleeping son as “very relaxed and peaceful”. The duchess added, with a smile: “I hope he stays like this.” Following the 40-minute ceremony, the baby prince looked content and wiggled his fingers as Kate gazed down and beamed at him as she held him in her arms.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents for Louis’s big day at the chapel at St James’s Palace in London. It is the first time the Cambridges have been seen together as a family of five. Charlotte and George politely shook the archbishop’s hand as they arrived, with the Duke of Cambridge encouraging them with a “well done”.

The Cambridges at Prince Louis’s baptism Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Three-year-old Charlotte, known for her confident nature, emerged from the ceremony with the large Order of Service tucked under her arm. Baby Louis was dressed in the cream, frilly lace royal christening gown – a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841. Among the guests in the oak-panelled chapel were Louis’s aunt and uncle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart after attending the christening of Prince Louis Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Meghan looked stylish in an olive-green Ralph Lauren outfit and Stephen Jones hat, and held hands with her husband of less than two months as they arrived. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were missing from the small family affair. The decision is understood not to have been taken on health grounds, and to have been mutually agreed by the Queen and the Cambridges some time ago.

William with George and Charlotte after the service Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Queen, 92, has a busy week ahead, with high-profile celebrations in central London marking the centenary of the RAF on Tuesday, and a visit by US President Donald Trump in Windsor on Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh, 97, has retired from public duties. The prince’s six godparents took part in the service, including Louis’ godfather Guy Pelly – who was once dubbed William and Harry’s “court jester” for his wild ways.

Guy Pelly and his wife Lizzy arriving for the christening Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA