Private jet demand soars as England fans club together to travel to Moscow

England fans are looking at hiring private jets in a scramble to get to Moscow for the Three Lions’ biggest game in decades, according to one UK-based charter company. St Albans firm PrivateFly said it had hundreds of requests for charter jets after England’s 2-0 win over Sweden in the World Cup.

With prices for commercial flights soaring, the company said fans were looking to club together to get to the Russian capital and witness England’s first World Cup semi-final in 28 years. The company said it was offering nine-seater jets to Moscow for between £45,000 to £50,000 return, meaning fans could face paying more than £5,000 each.

