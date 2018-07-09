Serena Williams: You can’t help but root for Three Lions

Serena Williams has said she “can’t help but root” for England ahead of the semi-final World Cup clash. The 36-year-old, who is aiming for her eighth Wimbledon singles title, admitted she did not know what she would do when the football tournament draws to an end on Sunday. On Saturday, as England triumphed against Sweden, she tweeted three lion emojis and the message: “I’ve spent a lot of summer weekends in London in my life but something feels different about this one!”

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Williams said: “You can’t help but root for the team. “Oh my God, what a game that was. Those goals were just incredible. They were playing so aggressive. “Man, they really brought like a power game to that.” She added: “World Cup is a special time of the year. “I just get almost depressed. I’m like, oh, only two more matches, then one more. “What is going to happen to my life after that? I don’t know what I’m going to do for a couple of months. I’m going to be a little bit low.”

Serena Williams in action on day seven of Wimbledon Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA